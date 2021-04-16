ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The National Park Service(NPS) announced the new superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway on Friday.
South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Stan Austin announced Tracy Swartout as the next superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway starting on May 23.
Austin said in a press release, “We are excited to select Tracy to lead one of the country’s most visited parks in the National Park System. Tracy is an exceptional leader with a solid record of performance, managing multi-faceted park operations and collaborating to achieve important agency and community objectives. Her experience, commitment to operational excellence and passion for inclusive public participation make her well-suited for this role.”
Officials say that Swartout has worked with the NPS for 21 years and served as the deputy superintendent at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington since 2012. During her time at Mount Rainer National Park, Swartout also served as the park’s acting superintendent, acting deputy regional director for NPS resource management and planning in the pacific west and NPS Partnership Council representative.
“Throughout my life, the Blue Ridge Parkway has played a prominent role, with some of my most treasured memories being shaped along that winding road and in the national parks and communities beyond. The area’s landscape, arts, music and culture are deeply meaningful for me,” said Swartout. “I am honored to join the talented park team and dedicated network of community and nonprofit partners to serve in this critical leadership role. I look forward to extending these relationships as we chart the future of the Blue Ridge Parkway together."
Swartout is from Columbia, SC, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in geography from the University of South Carolina. While in college, she While in college, she served as a page and legislative aide for the Medical, Municipal and Military Affairs Committee in the South Carolina State House of Representatives.
The NPS says that Swartout served as the superintendent for Congaree National Park in South Carolina before moving out west.
