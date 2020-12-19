ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver was killed in a collision along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina early Saturday morning.
According to the National Park Service, rangers and local rescue crews were dispatched to the scene near Milepost 390 along the parkway around 7:30 a.m. The found the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jasmine Weiker of Oak Island, deceased as a result of the injuries she suffered in the accident.
NPS says the investigations is ongoing.
