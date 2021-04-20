GREAT SMOKEY MOUNTAINS, NC (FOX Carolina) - National Park Service says a motorcyclist has died after falling 100 feet below an embankment on Sunday.
According to NPS, Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a report of a motorcycle wreck on Clingsmans Dome Road at 4:08 p.m.
NPS says a motorcyclist was driving down Clingsmans Dome Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and near Collins Gap. The motorcyclist veered off the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet below the embankment.
NPS identified the motorcyclist as 20-year-old Maynoy Alexander Ardon of Guatemala.
Officials say bystanders were able to reach Ardon and perform life-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived, however, Ardon sadly passed away on scene.
This is all the information we have at this time.
