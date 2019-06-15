BURNSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - National Park Service rangers say a motorcyclist died after a collision on Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday afternoon.
NPS says 60-year-old Bryant Chandler, of Columbia, SC, was driving south on the roadway with a group of other riders toward Mt. Mitchell State Park. However, NPS says another rider in front of him slowed to make a right turn, causing Chandler to run into the rear end of the other bike.
Rangers note CPR was already being performed on Chandler when they arrived, but Chandler passed away on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
