SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Park Service (NPS) has selected Spartanburg to receive project assistance on Duncan Park.
PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well! submitted a grant request with the City of Spartanburg to engage stakeholders, the surrounding neighborhood and the broader community in re-imagining Duncan Park.
“Duncan Park is a beautiful and historic recreation area within the City of Spartanburg that is under-utilized. Through this visioning process, PAL hopes to better understand what neighborhood residents and our community want in a park and how to connect Duncan Park with the nearby MBF Rail so that more of our City’s residents visit and enjoy the space,” said Laura Ringo, Executive Director of PAL in a news release.
The organization said community members will have the opportunity to provide input as to how the new and existing trails will should connect, as well as what new amenities will best serve the current residents.
According to Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy in a news release, “Duncan Park is one of the City’s oldest parks, and there is significant momentum already thanks to a partnership with Spartanburg School District 7 and now the Spartanburgers. In order to build on their successes, now is the time to engage our community in creating a vision for this beautiful facility. This project is ripe for redevelopment!”
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies 3 killed in Greenwood shooting after gunman arrested in FL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.