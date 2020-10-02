Townsend, TN (FOX Carolina) - Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park say a woman has died following a cardiac event on Tuesday.
According to the parks service, the 82-year-old woman from Knoxville, TN was at Cades Cove on Tuesday, September 29 around 2:31 p.m. when she experienced a cardiac event at the visitor station near Cable Mill.
Bystanders and park rangers performed life-saving measures including CPR and using an automated external defibrillator, but say Ima M. King from Knoxville remained unresponsive.
She was pronounced deceased at 3 p.m.
