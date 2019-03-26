Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - On April 4, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will hold an open house to provide information and answer questions about the safety performance of the Oconee nuclear power plant.
The open house will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oconee plant's World of Energy located at 7812 Rochester Highway in Seneca, SC.
Members of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission concluded that the Oconee plant operated in a manner that preserved the public health and safety during 2018. Members of the NRC, responsible for plant inspections, including the resident inspectors based full time at the site, will be available at the open house.
The three-unit Oconee plant, operated by Duke Energy, is about 30 miles west of Greenville, S.C.
According to the NRC, at the end of the year, all inspection findings and performance indicators were green or of low safety significance. As a result, the three Oconee units remain under the NRC’s normal level of oversight, which entails thousands of hours of inspection each year.
