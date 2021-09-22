BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The NTSB has opened a docket with 43 items relating to its investigation of a fatal crash in Dec. 2019.
The docket contains witness interviews, crash scene data, toxicology reports and more.
No cause has been determined as of yet, but the crash summary report determined an SUV driven by Sherri Depetrillo crossed over the center lane and struck the front left corner of a passenger bus.
Depetrillo, along with Kevin LeCroy, were killed in the crash.
Data pulled from the SUV showed it was traveling 75 mph just moments before the crash, the speed limit where the crash occurred is 45 mph.
Story from January 29, 2020
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they've been investigating a crash involving a special needs bus that left two people dead in Anderson County.
The tragic crash took place in the Belton area on December 17, 2019.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a bus transporting seven special needs adults and a driver was in the area for an outing when they were hit nearly head-on by a SUV on Belton Honea Path Highway.
All occupants were properly restrained, though 34-year-old Kevin LeCroy unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries. Shore says the driver of the SUV - Sherri DePetrillo, 53 - also succumbed to her injuries.
The bus driver and remaining six passengers suffered minor injuries.
The NTSB says that in their preliminary report, they've determined the SUV had been swerving across both lanes of the roadway, from shoulder to shoulder, prior to the collision.
Officials say they still continue to investigate the incident. A determination of probable cause is expected to come later, when a final report has been completed.
The NTSB is working alongside the South Carolina Highway Patrol in its investigation, though troopers are conducting their own separate investigation as well.
MORE NEWS:
DHEC: No confirmed cases of coronavirus in SC, prevention efforts ongoing
SC Attorney General sues SC city over 'unconstitutional gun laws'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.