Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released their final report on the Greenville plane crash that claimed the lives of two pilots and injured two passengers in September 2018.
According to the NTSB the plane had been in long term storage for several years and was in the process of undergoing maintenance to bring the airplane back to serviceable condition.
Officials say to do this, several inspections, an overhaul of the landing gear and the resolution of over 100 other unresolved discrepancies were required. The NTSB says the flight on September 27 and four previous flights were all made with only a portion of this required maintenance having been completed and properly documented.
When the plane touched down in Greenville, the cockpit voice recorder recorded the pilot's and co-pilot's comments that the brakes were not operating.
The NTSB said a post-accident examination of the plane's brake system revealed discrepancies of the antiskid system and it's likely these discrepancies resulted in the plane's braking system failure during the landing. The report goes on to state the flight crew failed to properly configure the airplane to use the emergency brake system or the parking brake in order to stop the airplane within the available runway.
Following the crash both pilots, 49-year-old John Christian Caswell of Port Saint Lucie, FL and 66-year-old Stephen George Fox of Indian Rocks, Florida died. One in the cockpit, the other at the hospital.
The NTSB's full eight page report can be read here.
