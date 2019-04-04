JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators say a plane crash in North Carolina that left the pilot of a small aircraft dead happened because of overload failure.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released the report on the March 14, 2019 crash on April 4. Previously, we reported that 59-year-old Gary Huttleson of Aiken, South Carolina was en route from Knoxville, TN back to Aiken when his plane crashed. The wreckage wasn't found until the next day.
The NTSB report reveals that Huttleson filed a flight plan the night before, on March 13, and had reviewed the weather patterns predicted for his flight. Those patterns indicated scattered clouds in a calm sky that day, ruling out inclement weather.
Investigators say Huttleson was on course and climbing normally after taking off from Knoxville Downtown Island Airport (DXK) at 5:24 p.m. and was doing fine en route to Aiken Regional Airport (AIK). However, around 6:15 p.m., he reported to air traffic controllers he had "lost his altitude indicator" and couldn't maintain course and altitude. Shortly after, the NTSB says radar and radio contact with Huttleson's Mooney M20C plane was lost.
The NTSB says based on the breaks and fractures observed within the 50-foot diameter of the crash site, the Mooney M20C suffered overload failure, meaning the plane was weighed down past its limits.
The NTSB also notes that Huttleson recorded more than 1900 of total flight time in his logbook, with 14.8 hours recorded in the last six months on his most recent medical examination application, dated July 2018. A further review of the logbook also indicated he had accumulated 279 flight hours in actual instrument condition, and that from June 2017 to December 2018 he recorded 8 hours of actual instrument flight time. He also recorded more that 1600 total hours of experience with the Mooney M20C.
The full NTSB report follows below:
