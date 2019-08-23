(FOX Carolina) -- Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have released the preliminary accident report in regards to the plane that crashed carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.
According to the flight report, the flight got to 12,500 ft and then attempted to land on the runway via the airport's common traffic advisory.
"Airport surveillance video captured the initial touchdown, which occurred near the runway touchdown zone, and portions of the accident sequence. The airplane bounced twice, then continued airborne down runway 24 until it touched down a third time with about 1,000 ft of paved surface remaining. The video revealed that the right main landing gear collapsed and the outboard section of the right wing contacted the runway shortly after the third touchdown. The airplane departed the paved surface beyond the runway 24 departure end threshold, through an open area of grass, down an embankment, through a chain-link fence, and up an embankment, coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91."
The report states the pilot's accounts of what happened was consistent with the video obtained.
A post accident fire was in progress during the evacuation of the passengers and left damage to the landing gear. All the passengers on board only suffered minor injuries, the report showed.
