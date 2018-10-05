GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday released its preliminary findings after the plane crash that killed two people and injured two others near the Greenville Downtown Airport.
The plane crashed on Sep. 27. Officials said the Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 landed, then ran off the runway, through a grassy field, down a ditch, and came to rest on Aiport Road.
Below is a section of the report detailing the crash:
"Air traffic control personnel at GMU reported that the airplane touched down "normally" at a normal touchdown point on runway. They saw the airplane's sole thrust reverser on the center (No. 2) engine deploy; the controllers then watched as the airplane "did not decelerate" as it continued down the runway. An airport security video captured the airplane's touchdown and confirmed that the No. 2 thrust reverser and the airbrakes were deployed. The video also showed the airplane as it continued down to the end of the runway and then went over an embankment.
First responders reported that all three engines were operating at full power for at least 20 minutes after the accident with, one engine running until about 40 minutes after the accident.
Initial examination of the accident site, runway, and tire track evidence showed that the airplane departed the left edge of runway 19 near the departure end, traveled across the flat grassy area at the end of the runway, continued down a 50-foot embankment, and came to rest on the airport perimeter road about 425 feet from the runway. The wreckage was oriented on a heading of about 160°. There was no fire. Fuel was observed leaking from the wings at the accident site. The nose landing gear was separated and found about midway down the embankment. The fuselage was separated immediately aft of the cockpit area..."
The coroner said both pilots in the cockpit died. One at the scene, the other at the hospital.
The deceased were identified as John Christian Caswell, 49, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, and Stephen George Fox, 66, of Indian Rocks, Florida.
The report also mentioned the pilots' credentials at the time of the crash:
The left seat pilot held an ATP certificate with a type rating for the Falcon 50 with a limitation for second-in-command only. He also held type ratings for Learjet and Westwind business jets. He held a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first-class medical certificate issued on August 7, 2108; at that time, he reported 11,650 total hours of flight experience.
The right seat pilot held a private pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single and multiengine land. He did not hold an instrument rating. He held a FAA second-class medical certificate issued on March 27, 2017,and on that date, he reported 5,500 total hours of flight experience.
The jet was flying in from Tampa.
Read the full report below:
