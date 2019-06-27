MAITLAND, FL (FOX Carolina) – The NTSB on Wednesday released the preliminary report of the June 12 airplane crash in a Florida lake that claimed the lives of two Oconee County men.
Dr. Stanley Rampey and Raymond Dodd were killed when a Cessna 182E owned by the Golden Corner Flying Club sank following what the NTSB is calling a “forced landing” in Lake Maitland.
The report states the plane stopped at the Orlando, FL airport after departing from Oconee County Regional Airport. The plane went down shortly after taking off again from Orlando at 10:55 a.m.
Four minutes later, the pilot made radioed the control tower to declare an emergency and asked to land at the closes airport, which the tower advised was Orlando. During the radio communication, the pilot advised the airplane was not getting fuel out of the right tank. The control tower gave the plane permission to land on an Orlando runway, but the pilot never responded.
A witness told investigators he saw the plane turn around over the lake from his boat.
“The witness further stated it looked like the airplane may have hit some treetops at the edge of the water because the airplane drastically nosed over and went straight into the water and hit ‘very hard,’” the report stated.
The boater said he began heading toward the plane, which was on top of the water, but it quickly sank.
Below is a portion of the report concerning the damage to the plane and the engine test after the plane was recovered:
“The instrument panel was intact; however, the panel was separated from its mounts. The throttle, mixture, and propeller controls were all in the most forward position. The fuel selector valve was in the right tank position. The auxiliary fuel pump switch was in the off position. The lap belts and shoulder harnesses remained attached. The propeller was attached to the engine; one blade was bent forward, the second blade tip was bent, and the third blade was straight. The bottom engine cowl was crushed consistent with impact damage. The muffler and airbox were crushed. The top engine cowling was not damaged. The engine remained attached to the engine mounts and was not damaged. Flight control continuity was established to all flight controls by moving the control wheel and rudder pedals to verify movement.
The airplane was recovered to a salvage facility and secured to a trailer in preparation for an engine run. The magnetos were dried out and the carburetor and spark plugs were cleaned of water. The aviation fuel that was removed from the airplane was separated from the water and used to start the engine. The engine started without hesitation and ran continuously for about 3 minutes at different power settings.”
Click here to read the full NTSB preliminary report.
