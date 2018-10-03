GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, their investigators have not yet determined whether the pilots who were killed when a plane ran off the runway at the Greenville downtown airport were properly certified to operate the aircraft.
The plane crashed on Sep. 27. Officials said the Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 landed, then ran off the runway, through a grassy field, down a ditch, and came to rest on Aiport Road.
The fuselage had broken in two just behind the flight deck.
The coroner said the pilot died at the scene and the co-pilot died at the hospital.
The pilot was identified as John Christian Caswell, 49, of Port Saint Lucie, FL.
The co-pilot was identified as Stephen George Fox, 66, of Indian Rocks, Florida.
An NTSB spokesman said Tuesday their agency has not confirmed to anyone whether or not the pilots were properly certified, because they have not yet entered the phase of the investigation to make such a determination.
The NTSB said they are still in the first phase of the year-long investigation and are currently focusing on the accident evidence.
The spokesman said the pilots' standings are listed on the FAA Airmen Certification database, which is accessible online, but the NTSB has not determined how those standings apply in this case at this time.
FOX Carolina pulled the FAA listings and found that Fox was rated as a private pilot for single and multi-engine airplanes, and Caswell was rated as a airline transport pilot for multi-engine aircraft and commercial privileges for single engine planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.