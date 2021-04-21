GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - For many, getting the COVID-19 vaccine allows for a return to a more normal life.
But getting the vaccine does not mean you are completely immune from the virus.
We found that at least 155 people in South Carolina have had breakthrough COVID-19 cases, less than 0.4% of the total people who have completed their vaccinations.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that less than 6,000 breakthrough cases have been confirmed out of more than 75 million vaccinations as of April 13.
A breakthrough case is a person who tests positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after their final dose of any of the three authorized vaccines in the U.S.
"People should realize that there's a five percent chance that the vaccine may not work," explained Immunologist Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento.
Health officials say that breakthrough cases will happen even if the vaccine is working as expected.
"It's a virus, so viruses mutate so I could see a person being vaccinated and actually possibly coming down with a case of COVID," said David Culpepper, who was visiting Greenville from Montana.
Those we spoke to in downtown Greenville on Wednesday who have not been vaccinated say hearing data of breakthrough cases does not make them more or less likely to get the shot.
"Hearing the numbers it's a great, great difference. But again like I said you can get the vaccine it's all what you believe, but me personally I'm not going to get it until there's more research done," said Seth.
Despite the small chance the vaccine is not effective for you, Dr. Sarmiento says everyone should still get the vaccine.
"According to studies, and even right now, a fully vaccinated person it's almost like 100 percent no hospitalization, and prevents death. So it's very important still for people to get the vaccine to stop the spread and also for the person themselves to prevent severe disease," he explained.
Dr. Sarmiento says there are a couple of potential reasons people can have breakthrough cases.
It could be that your body does not respond well to the type of vaccine you receive, or some people's immune systems may not be working properly.
He says that if you think you have COVID-19 after getting vaccinated, call your doctor and then get tested for the virus.
