HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Public Health officials in both Buncombe and Henderson Counties said the number of confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease had risen again Tuesday.
In Henderson County, the number of confirmed cases was at 33.
In Buncombe County the number was up to 39.
The outbreak is likely connected to the NC Mountain State Fair, which was held in Fletcher in September, officials said.
Henderson County health officials have asked anyone who attended the fair to take a survey, even if they did not get sick.
SURVEY: Health officials ask anyone who attended NC Mountain State Fair to take this survey as Legionnaires' investigation continues
If people do develop symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, officials advise them to see a doctor immediately.
Officials said the NC Communicable Disease Branch is working with Mountain State Fair organizers to investigate a possible connection of these cases with attendance at the fair earlier this month. A source has not yet been identified.
Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria. It is spread through water droplets in the air that people inhale. It is not typically spread person to person.
The disease causes a severe lung infection or pneumonia. Symptoms may include cough, high fever, weakness, muscle aches, headaches, and shortness of breath. Legionnaires’ disease is treated with antibiotics. Most people who get sick with it need to be hospitalized but recover fully. However, about 1 out of 10 people with Legionnaires’ disease will die from the infection.
One death has also been reported in connection with this outbreak in North Carolina.
