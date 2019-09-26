HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Henderson County Department of Public Health said the number of confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease continues to rise in the county. As of Thursday, officials said there were 13 confirmed cases.
Officials ask anyone who attended the Mountain State Fair and is sick with symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease to see a doctor immediately.
Officials said the NC Communicable Disease Branch is working with Mountain State Fair organizers to investigate a possible connection of these cases with attendance at the fair earlier this month. A source has not yet been identified.
Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria. It is spread through water droplets in the air that people inhale. It is not typically spread person to person.
The disease causes a severe lung infection or pneumonia. Symptoms may include cough, high fever, weakness, muscle aches, headaches, and shortness of breath. Legionnaires’ disease is treated with antibiotics. Most people who get sick with it need to be hospitalized but recover fully. However, about 1 out of 10 people with Legionnaires’ disease will die from the infection.
One death has already been reported in connection with this outbreak in North Carolina.
People who live in Henderson County and have questions about Legionnaires’ disease can call the Public Health Hotline at (828) 694-4040 or visit HendersonCountyNC.gov/health.
