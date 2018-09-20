GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a former nurse who was initially accused of a sex offense involving a 2-year-old child in her care has pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect after an investigation revealed no evidence of lewd and lascivious intent.
Peggy Atkins pleaded to unlawful neglect Thursday morning and was sentenced to six years suspended to 30 months of probation.
Simpsonville police arrested Atkins in April 2016 and initially charged her with criminal sexual conduct third degree after the victim’s foster parents found the nurse with the child in an “inappropriate position.”
The victim in the case was just two-years-old at the time. Wilkins said the child has special needs and requires care around the clock.
Wilkins said Atkins admitted she had been drinking the night before the incident and was having side effects from a new medication due to some other health issues she was having at the time. EMS had to be called to treat her during the incident as well.
“We found there wasn’t evidence of anything lewd or lascivious, but caring for the child in state did constitute neglect.,” Wilkins said.
In addition to being on probation, Wlkins said Atkins also lost her nursing license.
