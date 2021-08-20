"We were on our way home from work and ran up on the wreck. And before my mom could even get out, we stopped. We already had the car in park and our doors were open," Brooks said.
They jumped into action, but then, things took a turn for the worst.
"While I was on the phone with 911, I just remembered my mom asking the driver, 'Are you OK?' She said, 'I think she's breathing.' And so, she asked could someone help her get the seatbelt. And when she reached in to unbuckle the seatbelt, the car set ablaze," said Brooks.
Brooks says he believes the car ignited while gas was still pouring out.
"I turned around and witnessed my mom being blown back and on fire," Brooks said.
Brooks says he pushed through the fire and threw his mother to the ground. They both stopped, dropped, and rolled. It worked. Lynn was taken to the hospital, but he's still upset Watson didn't make it.
"I'm truly sorry we couldn't help more. We definitely tried. We were going to but just couldn't," said Brooks.
Brooks says he doesn't regret trying. And he'd stop to save someone else if it ever happened again.
"I wouldn't change anything. I really wouldn't. This is something that my mom and dad taught us growing up is you help those in need," Brooks said, "And I didn't come here to be deemed a hero. And she definitely doesn't want to be deemed a hero. We just want to bring light to give people encouragement that there's good people out there."
Brooks thanks the first responders for their help. He sends his prayers to the Watson family.
Lynn was moved from GHS to the Augusta Burn Center. She was released Friday. She will be out of work for a while as she recovers. Brooks says Lynn did have to have surgery due to the burns.
Brook's wife set up a Go Fund Me account here.
FOX Carolina made several attempts to reach out to the family on social media. No one got back to us. However, the church responded. Watson's obituary says there will be a memorial service at Shiloh United Methodist, in Piedmont, on Sunday.
