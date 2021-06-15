ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Nurses picketed at an Asheville hospital in a push for safe staffing, safe floating, and better compensation.
The nurses union gathered at Mission Hospital Tuesday morning to get the word out about conditions at the hospitals. This comes as the union is negotiating a new contract with the hospital.
Reporter Grace Runkel spoke with nurses at the protest who said nurses are being overworked and not getting proper breaks which is leading to a staff shortage. One nurse said they are so short staffed, nurses keep getting moved between departments, often away from the one they specialize in.
The hospital said they have been in negotiations since February.
A spokesperson with Mission Hospital said, "We want the public to be assured that Mission Hospital remains open and continues to provide the quality patient care that Mission Hospital has always provided."
