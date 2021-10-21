"In the orthopedics unit, nurses report taking up to seven patients at one time even though the unit’s staffing plan calls for nurses to take five patients. This puts joint-replacement patients at increased risk of falling and serious complications.In the neurology unit, nurses reported to their manager that patients could not be bathed or fed and that patient treatments and assessments were delayed due to improper staffing. Their manager responded by attempting to conceal the situation from patients on the unit, not by attempting to find additional staff.In a cardiac unit, a nurse had 10 patients while one patient had multiple seizures.In the cardiac intensive care unit, nurses have been required to take three critically ill heart patients even though their unit staffing plan calls for nurses to take two patients. This led to delayed medications and interventionsIn one unit, a nurse reported that a patient was left wandering in the hallway after hospital management was unwilling to provide staff for one-on-one care."
