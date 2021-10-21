Nurses at a Western North Carolina hospital are taking their concerns for patient safety public after conversations with hospital leadership have gone nowhere, according to their union.

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -- Nurses at a Western North Carolina hospital are taking their concerns for patient safety public after conversations with hospital leadership have gone nowhere, according to their union.
 
The nurses at Mission Hospital, who are represented by the National Nurses United union, plan to protest this morning at 8 a.m., calling on the administration to enforce safer staffing ratios. 
 
Their contract, which was ratified in July, sets limits on the number of patients a nurse can have. It also guarantees break time. However, the union says the hospital administration isn't living up to their side of the bargain. 
 
National Nurses United reports there have been 50 examples of unsafe staffing situations since September. 
 
The union laid out these examples in their press release: 
 
"In the orthopedics unit, nurses report taking up to seven patients at one time even though the unit’s staffing plan calls for nurses to take five patients. This puts joint-replacement patients at increased risk of falling and serious complications. 
 
In the neurology unit, nurses reported to their manager that patients could not be bathed or fed and that patient treatments and assessments were delayed due to improper staffing. Their manager responded by attempting to conceal the situation from patients on the unit, not by attempting to find additional staff.
 
 In a cardiac unit, a nurse had 10 patients while one patient had multiple seizures.
 
 In the cardiac intensive care unit, nurses have been required to take three critically ill heart patients even though their unit staffing plan calls for nurses to take two patients. This led to delayed medications and interventions
 
 In one unit, a nurse reported that a patient was left wandering in the hallway after hospital management was unwilling to provide staff for one-on-one care."
 
The protest is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. We have reached out to Mission Hospital. They are aware of the protest and the union's concerns, but we have not received their statement yet.

