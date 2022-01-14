GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The American Health Care Association (AHCA) released a statement in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's upholding the vaccine mandate for health care workers.
President and CEO of AHCA Mark Parkinson said the following:
"We respect the ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court but remain concerned that the repercussions of the vaccine mandate among health care workers will be devastating to an already decimated long term care workforce. When we are in the midst of another COVID surge, caregivers in vaccine hesitant communities may walk off the job because of this policy, further threatening access to care for thousands of our nation's seniors. We continue to ask that CMS and state surveyors show leniency during this critical time as well as consider a regular testing option for unvaccinated staff members to prevent worsening staff shortages.
Long term care providers have been relentless in encouraging staff to get vaccinated, and we have made considerable progress with 83 percent of nursing home staff now fully vaccinated. However, rampant misinformation has sowed doubt and concern among many on the frontlines. We must collectively address the root cause of vaccine hesitancy rather than penalize providers who are making valiant efforts.”
The AHCA represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term facilities across the county that provide care to approximately five million people each year.
