Western governors to meet with Biden about wildfires amid historic heat wave

President Joe Biden will reportedly meet with governors about the threat of wildfires and announce new wildfire response initiatives. Pictured, flames from the Lava Fire burn along a ridge near US Highway 97 and Big Springs Road in California, on June 28.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg (NWS) announced that all North Carolina Counties are in a code orange Air Quality Action Day through midnight Thursday on its official Twitter page.

NWS says this is due to the smoke plumes associated with the wildfires over the western U.S. and Canada. 

They say the action means that fine particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. 

