GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg (NWS) announced that all North Carolina Counties are in a code orange Air Quality Action Day through midnight Thursday on its official Twitter page.
NWS says this is due to the smoke plumes associated with the wildfires over the western U.S. and Canada.
They say the action means that fine particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
AIR QUALITY ADVISORY: All of the NC Counties are in a code orange Air Quality Action Day. This is due to the smoke plumes associated with the wildfires over the western US and Canada. The Vertically Integrated Smoke puts the smoke plume over the area through the work week. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/dkZ1JMnSHR— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) July 21, 2021
