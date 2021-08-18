GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in the Upstate yesterday.
According to NWS, a tornado touched down in Laurens County, Oconee County, Anderson County, and Greenville County.
NWS says the tornado that touched down in Fountain Inn was an EF-0 in Laurens County and it happened along I-385 near Thompson Rd. and Harmony Church Rd.
Another tornado was confirmed in the north part of Laurens County near Pennington Rd. just north of Scuffletown Road, says NWS. They said this tornado was an EF-1.
Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Mauldin near the intersection of Brooks Rd. and Hwy. 276 causing minor damage to some structures, says NWS.
NWS says another EF-0 tornado touched down in Oconee County yesterday at 12:50 p.m. They said multiple trees were uprooted in this area, with one tree on a home on Crowe Dr.
In Anderson County, NWS said an EF-0 tornado touched down in Pendleton on Tuesday near a home on Lebanon Rd.
