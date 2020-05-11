GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed an additional tornado touched down in the Greenville County area back in April.
On April 13, torrential storms blew through the area - leaving behind miles of devastation. Previously, the NWS said three touched down in the Upstate, while one hit an area in Georgia.
Nearly a month later, NWS officials confirmed an additional EF-0 tornado touched down in J. Verne Smith Park in Greenville County. They said the storm downed limbs and uprooted some small trees.
NWS says the tornado reached winds of 85 mph in a wooded area along a small creek between Scruggs Circle and Gratiot Lane - uprooting several trees.
