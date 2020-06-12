LAURENS COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed evidence of a tornado, that touched down in Laurens County on Wednesday.
The NWS says an EF-0 showed up 4 miles away from the Gray Court area. The storm that produced this tornado occurred around 8:25 p.m.
Maximum wind speeds were estimated to reach 80 mph. Damage reported was mainly to trees and a few outdoor structures.
The path reportedly lasted less than half a mile.
Damage was reported in the vicinity of Greenpond Road, Cooley Road, and Perrin Circle.
Thankfully, nobody was injured.
At the time of the storm, there was no tornado warning issued from the National Weather Service.
