FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina)- An EF-0 tornado touched down along I-385 near Thompson Rd. and Harmony Church Rd. on Tuesday, according to a damage survey report form the National Weather Service.
NWS says that the peak wind of the tornado was estimated to be at 65 miles per house, lasting less than a minute
According to the report, NWS was unable to find physical damage in the area, but a video posted on social media showed a small vortex that was "clearly in touch with the ground."
This tornado is the fifth that has been confirmed to have hit the Upstate on Tuesday and the second near Fountain Inn, according to reports from NWS.
The National Weather Service has already confirmed tornadoes in Oconee, Anderson, Laurens and Greenville counties.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
