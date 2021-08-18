PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Pendleton on Tuesday during Tropical Storm Fred, according to a damage survey.
According to NWS, the tornado touched down near a home on Lebanon Rd. and uprooted multiple trees.
The damage survey says that the tornado lasted less than a minute.
The tornado's peak wind was estimated to be around 85 miles per hour, according to NWS.
The National Weather Service also confirmed that EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Fountain Inn and Mauldin on Tuesday.
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touches down in Laurens County near Fountain Inn
