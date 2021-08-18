LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in the northern part of Laurens County near Pennington Rd. just north of Scuffletown Road.
The department said that the tornado tracked north, northeast across Ritchie Rd. and lifted west of Thackston Road.
The peak wind of the tornado was around 90 miles per hour, according to an estimate from a NWS damage survey.
The tornado uprooted hardwood trees and snapped soft woods, according to the NWS. According to the damage survey, a shed was destroyed and a home near Hwy. 418 had some minor roof damage.
