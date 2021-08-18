MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mauldin on Tuesday near the intersection of Brooks Rd. and Hwy 276.
According to a damage survey from NWS, the tornado lasted for about four minutes beginning at 2:53 p.m. and ending at 2:57 p.m. The tornado had an estimated peak wind of around 90 miles per hour, NWS confirmed.
The National Weather Service says that the tornado began moving parallels to Hwy 276. for over two miles before it eventually lifted near the intersection of Old Mill Rd. and Forrester Dr.
Damage was limited to some uprooted hardwood trees and a few snapped soft wood trees.
NWS noted that there was also some minor damage to some structures between Miller Rd. and Forrester Dr.
