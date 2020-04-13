Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate is recovering after severe weather, including three confirmed tornadoes, swept through the area - leaving behind miles of damage, and killing at least one person.
The National Weather Service was surveying the Upstate area Monday, and later confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Easley area of Pickens County around 3:40 a.m. on April 13.
NWS says the tornado has wind gusts up to 80 mph, and created a path of damage about 7.4 miles long.
They also were able to determine that an EF-2 tornado formed in the Northern Pickens County and Greenville area around 3:42 a.m.
NWS says the tornado, which had a speed of up to 120 mph, began in Pumpkintown in Pickens County and made its way into the Cleveland area of Greenville County - spanning about 8 miles.
Three people were reportedly injured in the area as a result of the storm.
The largest of the tornadoes to hit the Upstate was determined to be an EF-3 in Oconee County. NWS says the tornado first touched down in the Westminster area around 3:20 a.m.
It traveled a little over 16 miles at speeds of up to 160 mph, and ended in Pickens County, near Central.
Finally, the NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Stephens County, Georgia around 3:06 a.m. It's path was nearly 9 miles long. No one was injured as a result.
At least one person passed away as a result of the Seneca storm. The Oconee County Coroner said a 77-year-old security guard at the BorgWarner facility died when the guard station he was in collapsed.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has asked citizens to avoid the Seneca area as crews work to clear roadways.
Numerous tress and power lines have been reported down and some roads and streets remain blocked at this time. The sheriff's office says the reduction in traffic in these areas will allow crews to safely clear the roadways and restore power to homes and businesses currently without electricity.
The City of Seneca implemented a curfew set to go into effect Monday night at 9 p.m. and run until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, that's according to city administrator Scott Moulder's office. We're told the curfew is being enacted as a result of storm damage in the area.
Residents are asked to stay home and stay off the streets. We're told law enforcement will be enforcing the curfew and you could be issued a citation for violating the order. The city says questions about getting to work will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
In addition to the confirmed tornado in Seneca, another tornado is suspected to have touched down in the Cleveland and Slater area of Greenville County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there are numerous reports trees down in roadways in Anderson, Laurens, Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.
In Anderson County there are multiple reports of trees down along S.C. 81, trees down in Laurens County along S.C. 101, and trees down all over roads in Greenville and Spartanburg county.
Duke Energy is reporting power outages across the area.
