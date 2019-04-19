WHITMIRE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service determined two tornadoes touched down in the midlands Friday, while some of the damage in the Upstate from Friday's storms were a result of straight-line winds.
Crews toured areas hit in Union County late Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service reported two homes were damaged in Whitmire in the storms.
The homes are located along Old Newberry Highway. The NWS said radar indicated a debris ball signature which could have also be indicative of tornado damage.
Tornado warnings were issued for Newberry, Union, and part of Cherokee counties early Friday afternoon.
The storm passed right through the Whitmire area.
Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down - one in Orangeburg County, the other in Newberry.
Union County Emergency Management Director Rob Fraim said a tornado may have also touched down in the Santuc community, which was also in the direct path of the storm.
Fraim said the damage was on private hunt club property on Foster Howell Road near Santuc Drive. A soft top was ripped off a camper.
The NWS also reported trees down along Foster Howell Road in Carlisle, which may be from a tornado.
