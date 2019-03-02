ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the National Weather Service are heading to Abbeville Saturday morning to assess storm damage after severe weather struck the Upstate earlier Friday evening.
According to the NWS, straight-line winds wrought plenty of damage near Abbeville. However, the agency won't rule out a tornado, indicating one may have potentially hit the area near Pinehurst Street.
Around 9:30 Saturday morning, crews were on their way to survey the Pinehurst Street area to look for any possible tornado damage.
FOX Carolina's chief meteorologist Kendra Kent says the damage was reported around 6:20 p.m. and says damage is consistent with some rotation that was spotted on the radar. Kent also says funnel clouds were reported to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division during the severe weather event.
Kent says the NWS will be heading to the area to survey the damage and determine if a tornado did touch down. The signs of a likely tornado include the following:
Damage in a path, not fanned out
Indications that wind twisted around, such as trees laid out in a spiral pattern
localized wind damage, which further indicates likelihood
Surveys like this typically take several hours, but Kent says because of how localized damage is, the survey may not take as long in this case. We're told the survey is likely to happen Saturday morning.
The NWS does confirm a rotation detected in the area was very subtle and moved quickly. The agency released a special weather statement at 5:30 p.m. emphasizing the Upstate faced a strong storm, but did not issue a tornado warning. However, the NWS advised residents to seek shelter for safety.
FOX Carolina viewer Andy Bagewell sent in photos of some of the damage he observed Friday evening, which included severe damage to a home and trees knocked down by the wind.
Homes along Pinehurst Street in Abbeville took on damage Friday evening as storms rolled through the Upstate. (Photo courtesy: Andy Bagewell/ March 1, 2019)
