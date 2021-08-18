OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The National Weather Service reported that a EF0 tornado touched down briefly in Oconee County on Tuesday, Aug. 17
According to NWS, the tornado touched down on the western shore of Lake Keowee near High Falls County Park at 12:50 p.m.
NWS is reporting multiple trees were uprooted in this area, with one tree on a home on Crowe Dr.
NWS said no one was injured and the tornado's estimated peak winds were 75 mph.
