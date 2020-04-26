GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Storms surged Saturday night, creating high winds that uprooted trees and left miles of damage in their wake, along with generating a strong tornado.
Sunday morning, the National Weather Service at GSP said a supercell storm moved through the area of Greenville County near Pleasantburg Drive and Rutherford Road around 9:15 p.m.
Radar imagery of a supercell storm moving across Greenville last night at around 9:15. Velocity image (upper right) shows strong rotation...centered at the Pleasantburg Dr/Rutherford Rd intersection...embedded within a hook echo. NWS will survey damage in this area today. #scwx pic.twitter.com/KiokmLVdhG— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 26, 2020
Around 9:30 a.m., NWS said a meteorologist and team were out in the Taylors area, surveying damage from what they later classified as an EF-2 tornado. According to the NWS, the tornado began three miles north of Greenville and ended three miles south and southeast of Taylors, with a path longer than five miles. The agency says no injuries or deaths are confirmed, but the tornado did leave plenty of damage in its wake.
Some of the damage included uprooting tree trunks, lifting the roof off of a hotel and restaurant near Rutherford Road, damaging cars, and damaging a church's roof.
The NWS says it reached a peak wind intensity of 115 mph.
Businesses including Sav-Mor grocery store and Coronas Mexican Restaurant on Wade Hampton Boulevard suffered storm damage. The National Weather Service team and officials from Greenville County Emergency Management were on scene.
Shepherd's Care Assisted Living facility along Rutherford and Pleastanburg Road didn't appear to have any structural damage, but trees on the property were snapped in half and debris was visible inside the gate.
A large mangled collection of signs and metal pieces of debris were visible outside Summit Church on Rutherford Road. A power pole was also down nearby.
Multiple large trees were down around Wade Hampton High School. A tree and downed power lines shut down Balfer Road between the high school and Sav-Mor store.
We currently have a meteorologist surveying a concentration of damage due to a suspected tornado in the Taylors area of Greenville County, SC. We expect survey results this afternoon. More details: https://t.co/TEVYyB2PnI— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 26, 2020
Stay with FOX Carolina as we continue to cover the storms' impact.
