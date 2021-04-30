McDowell, NC (FOX Carolina)- The National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg, SC, issued a Red Flag Warning for McDowell County and the North Carolina Foothills from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A Red Flag Warning indicates that critical fire weather conditions are either on the way or occurring now. A combination of factors can contribute to the likelihood of extreme fire behaviors according to officials. Officials say that this can impact outdoor fires and cause them to easily grow out of control.
Officials say that this Red Flag Warning is because of wind and low relative humidity in the North Carolina Foothills and Western Piedmont. They add that winds are traveling northwest at 10 to 20 mph and could reach 30 mph at times. The humidity is as low as 25 percent.
According to officials, the affected areas include; Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Greater Caldwell, Greater Burke, Eastern McDowell, Greater Rutherford and Eastern Polk.
