(FOX Carolina) - Residents in western NC will need to hunker down for Christmas Eve with strong winter weather that will be in place through the early hours of Christmas morning.
The National Weather Service at GSP has issued a Winter Weather Warning for Avery, Mitchell, Madison, Haywood, Swain, Graham and Yancey counties through 6 a.m. Christmas Day. The NWS advises against driving on slippery roads and keeping out of the cold as much as possible.
However, if you have to travel, keep an extra flashlight with you along with extra food and water. Slow down and use caution while driving and make sure you're dressed appropriately.
