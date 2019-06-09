RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The National Weather Service says based off of drone footage and radar imagery, they believe an EF-0 tornado caused damage in the county.
The decision was made off the downed trees in the Ellenboro area, officials say.
The area has not been officially surveyed.
No fatalities were reported.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.