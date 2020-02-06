SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service said reports of extensive damage from a possible tornado touchdown in Sparatnburg are being reported Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service confirmed wind damage from a possible tornado in the area of I-26 and US 29.
Two tractor trailers reportedly flipped over and multiple businesses were damaged.
FOX Carolina's Jennifer Phillips said the Ingles on US 29 near I-26 was closed and had storm damage in the parking lot.
Viewers also sent in photos of multiple downed trees in the WestGate area.
The reports of damage began coming in around 10:30 a.m.
The NWS said a debris signature did indicate a possible touchdown in the area but no confirmation at this time.
Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties were under a tornado warning until 11 a.m. Another tornado warning was issued for Spartanburg County again until 11:45
Tune in to FOX Carolina for continued live coverage through the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.