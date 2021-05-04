GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The National Weather Service said their survey team found storm damage in Abbeville and Greenwood County from a tornado Monday afternoon.
The NWS confirmed an EF-tornado hit the area on Monday at 2:04 p.m. There were no fatalities, and one person was injured in the storm.
The tornado’s path was nearly 30 miles long, stretching from Harpers Ferry Road near Lowndesville to Highway 25 in Calhoun, reaching speeds up to 125 miles per hour.
The NWS confirms tree damage began near Russel Lake and building damage at Tater Hill Road. More tree damaged continued to a Fairfield Church Road home.
