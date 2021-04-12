RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX Carolina)- The National Weather Service (NWS) says that a tornado briefly touched down on Saturday night during the storm.
The NWS says that the tornado was located on Scruggs Rd., near Forest City. It broke multiple trees and caused debris to hit a house.
The NWS says the area of damage was mostly limited to one house. The only other damage reported was the loss of some shingles from an adjacent home.
According to the NWS, the tornado reached an estimated 75MPH and was categorized as an EF0 tornado. EF0 tornados are considered weak by the NWS.
