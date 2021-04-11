UPSTATE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the National Weather Service's survey confirmed a EF1 tornado touched down in Seneca Saturday night and other damage in the Upstate.
According to the NWS, the EF1 tornado in Seneca traveled a little over a mile at 90 miles per hour and had a path width of 15 yards. The tornado began at 5:48 p.m. and ended at 5:50 p.m.
On the enhanced fujita (EF) scale, this tornado was considered to be weak, says the NWS.
The NWS's survey summary for Seneca says a radio tower was partially topple and a business lost about 20 percent of its roof. A car was flipped in front of the business and few hardwood trees were snapped and uprooted.
The NWS says the tornado didn't cause any injuries or fatalities.
Greenville
The NWS confirmed a non-tornadic straight-line wind event near downtown Greenville with an estimated peak wind of 93 miles per hour.
The survey summary says there was wind damage generally near Bennett Street north of East Park Avenue but mostly to trees. Several large limbs fell, bringing down power lines and in one case partially collapsing and at least one mature Hardwood tree was uprooted.
Officials mention all trees fell in the same direction and there was no indication of a tornado in this area.
The NWS survey team is now headed to survey damage in Spartanburg.
More news: Damage reported throughout the Upstate after severe weather on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.