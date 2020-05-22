(FOX Carolina) - Friday's round of severe weather may be over, but teams from the National Weather Service will soon be out in some communities to assess the damage.
The NWS confirms to FOX Carolina they will be analyzing damage in two South Carolina counties and one North Carolina county. In S.C., they'll be surveying Cherokee and York counties, while they will survey Gaston County in N.C.
Friday's storms left behind plenty of damage, including trees landing in or on homes along with debris scattered in roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.