GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Storms surged Saturday night, creating high winds that uprooted trees and left miles of damage in their wake.
Sunday morning, the National Weather Service at GSP said a supercell storm moved through the area of Greenville County near Pleastanburg Drive and Rutherford Road around 9:15 p.m.
Radar imagery of a supercell storm moving across Greenville last night at around 9:15. Velocity image (upper right) shows strong rotation...centered at the Pleasantburg Dr/Rutherford Rd intersection...embedded within a hook echo. NWS will survey damage in this area today. #scwx pic.twitter.com/KiokmLVdhG— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) April 26, 2020
NWS says they'll be sending a team out to survey the damage in that area at some point on Sunday.
