SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The National Weather Service says that its Greenville-Spartanburg Office will conduct a storm survey in various parts of the Upstate on Sunday and Monday.
NWS says it plans to survey the Seneca and Moore areas of Oconee and Spartanburg Counties, respectively.
The NWS says that the surveys will be conducted in relation to the severe thunderstorms that occurred in those areas throughout Saturday.
