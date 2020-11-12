FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Setterstix Corporation announced that it will open a plant in Laurens County as part of an $11.7 million investment that will create 80 new jobs.
Setterstix was founded in 1938 and manufactures and ships more than 17 billion paper sticks throughout the world each year. The company said the sticks are used for candy, cotton swabs, health care, and novelty items.
“Fountain Inn, South Carolina is Setterstix’s first U.S. manufacturing location outside of Cattaraugus, New York, where we have been operational for 82 years," said Setterstix President Eric Pritchard in a news release. "We are delighted to be expanding our global footprint in this community and growing our brand from South Carolina. Laurens County, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SC Ports and readySC have been key partners in us making this location decision. It is our honor to now be a part of the South Carolina manufacturing community!”
The new plant will be located at 830 International Boulevard in Fountain Inn, and will provide the company with local paper sources and reduced logistics costs to help "Setterstix be more competitive and in position to accommodate the worldwide demand resulting from the elimination of single-use plastics."
The new facility is expected to be completed by February 2021.
People interested in joining the Setterstix team should visit the company’s website.
