GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A New York Times report published on Thursday listed Greenville County as number one of a list of U.S. counties with more than 500,000 people where people were still traveling the most as of last Friday, March 27.
The article, titled Where America Didn’t Stay Home Even as the Virus Spread, includes a grid showing that people in Greenville County traveled 3.4 miles on average each day last week, but the data did reflect that the number of miles driven had dropped Since late February.
The data came from Cubiq, a data intelligence firm that measures the range people travel each day.
The NY Times study comes as both public health and government officials have increasingly asked that people stay home if they can, because more contact with others creates more chances to contract or spread the coronavirus.
The article also mentions Spartanburg, saying people there were still going to the hardware store to buy supplies for home-improvement projects, and sharing pictures from children's birthday parties and playdates on social media.
MORE NEWS: SC LLR extending renewal deadlines for several fields amid coronavirus outbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.