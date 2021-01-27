MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Jan. 16, the largest male great white shark tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters made an appearance near the coast of Myrtle Beach.
According to OCEARCH, the 13-foot great white weighing more than 1,700 pounds pinged near Myrtle Beach at 7:26 a.m.
Mahone is named after the Mahone Bay on the coast of Nova Scotia. Mahone was first tagged here in October of 2020.
You can continue to track Mahone here.
