OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County Emergency Management says that officials are continuing to search for an individual that went underwater and never resurfaced at Lake Tugalo around the border between South Carolina and Georgia.
Officials believe that the victim was hit by a boat before going underwater.
Officials say that they are working to determine the point that the person was last seen. The estimated location is remote, and the water is very deep, according to officials. They plan to use sonar and underwater vehicles to assist with this search, according to officials.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
