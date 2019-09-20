Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that Oconee Christian Academy was operating under a "Code Yellow" because of a possible social media threat.
According to the sheriff's office, the threat was not directly against the school, the person who reported it or any other Oconee County School.
Under the "Code Yellow", the school will continue instruction inside as usual, but all exterior entrances to the school will be locked down.
The sheriff's office says there is no danger to the facility or to the public, but that threats of this nature are always taken seriously and investigated.
Deputies say there will be an increased police presence at Oconee Christian Academy until the investigation has concluded.
